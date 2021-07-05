HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a pickup truck in connection with a hit-and-run crash on Cape Cod that left a 15-year-old boy seriously injured early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Lower County and Brooks roads in Harwich around 1:15 a.m. found the teenage victim suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Harwich Police Department.

The victim was taken to a Boston hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was walking on the sidewalk when he was struck by a dark-colored truck, possibly a Ford F-150, police added.

The truck, which could have damage to the front passenger side and passenger side rim, was said to be traveling east in the direction of Harwich Port at the time of the incident.

Anyone who has a camera in the area that may have captured video of the crash is urged to contact the Harwich Police Department at 508-430-7541.

