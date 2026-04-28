Related Police investigating armed Roslindale bank robbery

BOSTON (WHDH) - According to Boston police, the Roslindale and Roxbury bank robberies that took place Tuesday morning appear to involve the same suspects.

On Tuesday, around 10:11 a.m., police responded to the Santander Bank at 2189 Washington Street in Roxbury. Police say the suspects fled the scene before they arrived.

Shortly after, around 11:56 a.m., Boston police responded to 930 American Legion Highway for reports of an armed bank robbery at TD Bank.

Police say a preliminary investigation found three suspects went to the bank and two of them demanded money at gunpoint. The third stayed outside in the vehicle.

An initial investigation showed that two men entered the bank and robbed it at gunpoint. Police say the first suspect was approximately 5’7″ with a medium build, wearing a light blue Nike Tech hoodie, black pants, blue gloves, and a black face mask.

Police say the second suspect was a man wearing a black Champion hoodie with white lettering, black pants, blue gloves, and a black face mask.

Both robberies are currently under investigation.

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