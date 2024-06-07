BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for two men accused in an East Boston robbery of more than $200,000 Friday morning.

Police said the victim had withdrawn the money from a Berkshire Bank in Fenway and later sat inside his car outside his check cashing business at 230 Meridian Street. Boston police said the two men walked up to the car wearing badges at 9:26 a.m., saying they had a warrant for the victim’s arrest.

The two then dragged the man, 76-year-old Arty Rizzo, from his car and took off in the vehicle with the cash inside, investigators said.

“He opened the door, pulled me out, and grabbed me by the neck and put me down, and told me go to the back to the car and put your hands behind your back. In a flash, he got in my car and his buddy ran on the other side of the car and got in, and they took off around the corner,” Rizzo said in a phone interview.

Police later found the car and the empty money bag, but not the robbers.

People who work in the area were stunned to hear what happened Friday morning.

“It happened so local, he doesn’t deserve it, he’s a hardworking man, he’s always friendly to us, it’s unfortunate, you don’t want people to be getting robbed,” Johnny Rubio said. “Thankfully he just gave it all up, realized it’s not worth his life, so that’s a smart man. You don’t live to be his age without gaining some gems throughout life.”

Rizzo said that he and his brother own The Check Place together and the business will be closed for the next few days.

Boston police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact detectives at 617-343-4220. They can also call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line anonymously at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

