DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking the public’s help in finding two people involved in the assault of a pregant person in Dorchester.

According to Boston police, around 1:02 p.m. on Sunday, near 776 Dudley Street, two people were inovled in an aggravated assault and battery on a pregnant individual.

Image via Boston police

Image via Boston police

Anyone with information is asked to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

