BOSTON (WHDH) - Two suspects are wanted after attacking a man in downtown Boston with a machete. The incident took place around Tremont Street and Temple Place on Tuesday, May 23 around 9 a.m.

The adult male victim was seriously injured but is expected to survive. 

The police describe both suspects as Black males with short hair. Suspect No. 1 was wearing “grey trench coat style jacket, dark pants, and white shoes,” and Suspect No. 2 was “shirtless, wearing white pants and dark colored shoes.”

The police said the incident is still being investigated and are seeking the public’s help with identifying Suspect No. 1 and 2.

