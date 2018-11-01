Police searching for van after break-in at Raynham home

Police are asking the public’s help in finding a van in connection with a break-in Wednesday at a home in Raynham.

Officers responding to a South Main Street about 3:30 p.m. discovered that several items were taken from the home and a neighbor reported seeing a suspicious van in the driveway, Raynham police say.

The vehicle was described as a white work van, with a yellow stripe on each side that ran along the length of the vehicle. Near the end of each yellow stripe, close to the rear of the van, was lettering that the witness could not make out police say.

Near the rear of the van on the driver’s side were stickers that appeared to be symbols in the shape of a fan, according to police.

The suspect is described as a man of small stature, police say.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Raynham police at 508-824-2716.

