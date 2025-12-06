SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help as they look to identify a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run Friday night.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck at State and Federal streets around 6:20 p.m. found a woman injured in the road, according to Springfield police. She was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is urged to call Springfield police at 413-735-1568 or 413-787-6300.

