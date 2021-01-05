Police searching for vehicle after pedestrian struck, killed in Charlestown

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a vehicle after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Boston on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash at the intersection of Chelsea Street and Rutherford Avenue around 11 a.m. found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, has since been pronounced dead.

No additional information was immediately released.

