CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a driver who struck a pedestrian in Chelsea on Friday night and kept going.

Officers responding to a reported hit-and-run pedestrian crash in the area of 1010 Broadway around 8:30 p.m.

The 59-year-old man from Revere was taken to a Boston Hospital in serious condition.

Police are now looking for a red SUV with Florida license plates in connection with the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to call Chelsea police at 617-466-4800

