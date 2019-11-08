Police searching for vehicle in connection with Braintree hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree police are turning to the public for help identifying a vehicle of interest in connection with a hit-and-run.

Officers responding to a report of a hit-and-run near 300 Ivory St. around 7:45 p.m. Thursday found a woman lying in the northbound lane of the road after she was allegedly struck by a dark-colored sedan while walking in a crosswalk, according to a release issued by police.

The vehicle continued traveling north on Ivory Street without stopping, police say.

Investigators are now looking for a 2008 to 2012 dark-colored Honda Accord, missing a driver side-view mirror and damage to the headlight.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect motor vehicle is asked to please contact the Braintree Police Department at 781-794-8601 or 8602.

