CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help identifying a vehicle in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Concord, New Hampshire on Saturday night, officials said.

Officers who responded to a reported hit-and-run near the Irving Gas Station around 7 p.m. are now searching for a vehicle of interest, pictured above.

Anyone with information is asked to call Concord police at 603-225-8600.

