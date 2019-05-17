Police searching for vehicle in connection with deadly Mattapan hit-and-run

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a car in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Mattapan
Officers responding to a report of a woman lying in the street with a head injury in the area of Fottler and Hiawatha roads around 3:30 p.m. Thursday pronounced the victim dead at the scene, according to Boston police.
The woman’s name has not been released.
Investigators are now looking for a black-colored sedan with tinted windows that witnesses said was driving on Hiawatha Road in the direction of Blue Hill Avenue.
The driver is described as a heavy-set black woman with long hair who was wearing a white shirt and black pants.
Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.
Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
