NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Newbury police are turning to the public for help as they search for a vehicle in connection with a series of paintball vandalism incidents in town.

The vehicle being sought is a white SUV that was seen operating on Main Street in Byfield at various times.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Stephen Jenkins at 978-462-4440 x127 or email s.jenkins@newburypolice.com

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)