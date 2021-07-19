WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators are turning to the public for help tracking down a vehicle in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Weymouth early Saturday morning.

Officers on patrol on Pleasant Street around 2:45 a.m. found Xuan D. Vo, 61, of South Weymouth, lying on the sidewalk and attempted life-saving efforts, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Vo was later pronounced dead and police determined that she had been struck by a vehicle near Ralph Talbot Street.

On Monday, police announced that they are looking for a 2011-2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI that could have damage to the right quarter panel and windshield.

“It’s awful that somebody would hit someone, leave them, and take off,” neighborhood resident Ruthie McInnis said. “It’s terrible, just terrible.”

Residents and business owners in nearby Columbian Square said Vo walked through the area all the time, often late at night.

“She walks through the square all the time. A very sweet woman, liked by everybody that came in touch with her,” said Marie Jankford, who added the person who hit her should turn themselves in. “Just turn yourself in, do the right thing. If it was your family you would need closure, some type of closure.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Weymouth police at 781-335-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)