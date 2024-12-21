BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help identifying or locating a vehicle wanted in connection with a deadly crash earlier this week in Roxbury, officials said.

Officers investigating the early morning collision Wednesday in the area of Tremont Street and Malcolm X Boulevard are looking for a black Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV that was last seen on Tremont Street

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

