Police searching for vehicle of interest in West Roxbury shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night in West Roxbury and they are on the lookout for a white Honda Civic.

Officers responded to the corner of Lagrange and Washington streets about 9:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Police say a man in his 30s was shot while sitting in his car. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

