BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are searching for two vehicles involved in a fatal crash that took place on I-93 northbound in Braintree Sunday night.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. prior to Exit 6. Police say the two vehicles that left the scene may have been a factor in the crash, operating at a high rate of speed and possibly racing each other.

Michael Wojdag, 46, of Hanson was killed in the crash. He was operating a a black Chevrolet Tahoe that went off the road to its right after it was struck by a black Honda Civic, which also went off the road.

Two other occupants of the Tahoe, a 45-year-old woman and a teenage boy, were transported to South Shore Hospital with minor injuries. Police say the Civic’s five occupants, who were not injured, remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

A preliminary investigation suggests the possible involvement of two other vehicles, according to police. One of those vehicles may have struck the Civic, forcing it into the Tahoe.

Police say the only description at this time is that one of the two vehicle was a sedan.

Anyone who has information about this crash is asked to contact the State Police-Milton Barracks at (617) 698-5840 or the State Police Troop H Detective Unit at (617) 740-7544.

