Police searching for violent attacker who left man to die in Cambridge park

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) – Authorities are turning to the public for help in tracking down the person or people behind a vicious attack in a park in Cambridge that left a 60-year-old man dead Wednesday night.

Police were back on the scene again on Friday, scouring a marshy area next to Danehy Park in North Cambridge with rakes and shovels for more evidence after Paul Wilson was found unresponsive and suffering from severe head trauma, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

He was taken to Beth Israel Hospital, where officials said he later died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Wilson, who stood 6 feet, 6 inches tall, is said to have lived nearby and often traveled through the park to get to work and other recreational activities.

He was said to be wearing shorts, a red jacket and a red hat at the time of the attack.

A baseball bat was recovered from a bush near the scene, according to Ryan. It has been submitted for forensic testing.

Detectives could be seen scouring the park for additional evidence on Friday morning.

Authorities have not determined if the attack was random or targeted. Robbery is not believed to have been a motive.

State troopers assigned to Ryan’s Office, along with Cambridge police, are investigating Wilson’s death as a homicide.

Police have since increased patrols in the park, including the use of undercover officers, in an effort to ensure public safety.

Anyone who may have witnessed the attack is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300 or Massachusetts State Police at 781-897-6600.

