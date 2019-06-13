Police searching for Whitman home invasion suspects who beat man with baseball bats

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Whitman police are searching for a group of men they say broke into a man’s house and beat him with baseball bats.

Officers responding to a reported home invasion on Auburn Street about 3:30 p.m. Thursday found a resident suffering from injuries that were considered serious but non-life-threatening, according to Whitman Police Chief Scott D. Benton.

The victim told police that a group of six to eight men, described as being black or Hispanic males in their early 20s, broke into his house and beat him with baseball bats.

He was taken to a nearby hospital.

His mother, who was home at the time of the attack, was uninjured.

Police do not believe it was a random act of violence and say the victim and suspects knew each other.

The suspects are believed to have been driving a gray Dodge minivan with no front license plate and a grey Infiniti G35 coupe with black wheels.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Whitman Police Department at 781-447-1212.

