PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Pelham, New Hampshire are searching for a woman accused of attacking another woman with a knife, then slashing her car tires in what they are calling a case of road rage.

The 52-year-old victim said she was driving down Bridge Street in Dracut Thursday morning when the driver in front of her made a turn without using her blinker.

“I beeped at her and I kept going to the cigarette store which is just over the Pelham, New Hampshire line and I didn’t realize that she was tailgating me,” said the woman, who did not want to be identified.

She said the woman followed her into the parking lot of Ace Discount Cigarettes in Pelham and yelled at her. The victim then went into the store.

Police said when the victim came out of the store, the suspect was waiting for her and confronted her with a knife.

“When she comes back out, the suspect confronts her with a knife,” said Pelham Police Lt. Adam Thistle. “The victim’s able to get away, she goes back inside the store and then the suspect slashes the tire on the car and then flees back into Massachusetts.”

Police said the suspect fled southbound on Bridge Street.

The victim said she is grateful she was able to run away unharmed.

“I have nine grandchildren and we have five children and that’s what I was thinking of. I just wanted to go home to them,” she said. “This could’ve been worse. I could’ve gotten stabbed and my grandchildren and my children would be without, over a beep.”

“It’s unfortunate, we don’t ever want to see this kind of violence take place,” said Thistle.

Police said the suspect is described as Hispanic or Black female in her 50s and is approximately 5’3. They said the vehicle appears to be a newer Kia Optima with Massachusetts plates.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact the Pelham Police Department’s Criminal Bureau at 603-635-2411.

