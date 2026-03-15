BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a woman wanted in connection with a robbery earlier this month at a store in Dorchester, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person armed with a knife on Blue Hill Avenue around 8 p.m. on March 4 spoke with a victim who said a woman had just entered a storm armed with a knife, began swinging the knife at customers, and then went down various aisles and stole merchandise, according to police.

She also allegedly pointed a knife at the victim and threated to stab him if he approached her.

She is described as a Black female about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build who was wearing a blonde wig, gray jacket, pink sweater, black pants, and gray boots.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Community members wishing to provide information anonymously may do so via the CrimeStoppers Tip Line:

By Phone: 1-800-494-TIPS

By Text: Text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463)

Online: Submit a tip via Boston Police CrimeStoppers

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