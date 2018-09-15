Police searching for woman accused of trying to abduct 12-year-old in Amesbury

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a woman accused of trying to abduct a 12-year-old girl in Amesbury on Thursday.

The victim told police that she was at Alliance Park when a woman asked her for a cigarette before grabbing her arm and trying to pull her toward her vehicle, according to Amesbury police.

The girl told police she punched the woman in the face and managed to get away on her bicycle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Amesbury police.

