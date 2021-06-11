QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a woman who they say may have stolen a dog that ran away from its home in Quincy on Thursday night.

Bruno, a 1-year-old male French Bulldog, ran away from his home near Quincy Ave. around 7:30 p.m., police said. He is believed to have made his way over to the Kham Man Shopping Center.

Witnesses say a woman in her 40s picked up Bruno and entered Dollar Tree, where she purchased a collar for the dog.

Bruno is grey and weighs approximately 20 pounds, according to Quincy police.

Police have spoken with Dollar Tree management and are searching for any surveillance video in the area. The incident remains under investigation as a theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Pepdjonovich at 617-745-5774 or tpepdjonovich@quincyma.gov.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)