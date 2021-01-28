Police searching for woman in connection with assault on MBTA bus driver

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a woman wanted in connection with a recent assault on an MBTA bus driver, officials announced Thursday.

The alleged assault happened on a bus at the intersection of Chelsea and Victoria streets in Everett around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, according to the Transit Police Department.

The suspect is also wanted for malicious destruction of property, police added.

Surveillance images released by investigators appeared to show the woman just inches away from the bus driver with her mask pulled down.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is urged to contact transit police at 617-222-1050.

