Police searching for woman in connection with Salisbury assault

SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help in tracking down a woman in connection with an assault and larceny in Salisbury Sunday night.

Surveillance cameras on Broadway Street recorded as a group of over a dozen people began fighting near the shore.

The woman can be seen pushing another woman to the ground and hitting her repeatedly before grabbing her wallet and walking off.

The woman then hands it off to another who stows it inside a baby stroller as the fight continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sargent Tim Hunter at 978-465-3121.

