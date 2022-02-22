MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a woman who is wanted in connection with the death of a dog that was found dumped behind a hotel in New Hampshire, officials announced Tuesday.

Keryn Lynch, 37, put the remains of a pit bull in a trash bag and dumped it near the Fairfield Inn on South Porter Street in Manchester, according to the Manchester Police Department.

A woman walking her dog behind the hotel on Jan. 19 spotted the dog’s tail sticking out of the trash bag and called 911, police said.

Lynch was reportedly identified as the dog’s owner following an investigation.

She faces a charge of unlawful activities.

Anyone with information on Lynch’s whereabouts is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)