Police searching for woman who claims to be infected and ‘willfully spreading’ coronavirus

(WHDH) — Police in Texas are searching for a woman who claims to be infected and “willfully spreading” the coronavirus.

RELATED: Leicester police looking to ID woman accused of spraying Lysol in cashier’s eyes after learning about

Lorraine Maradiaga, 18, posted a series of messages on social media over the weekend claiming to be COVID-19 positive and threatening to spread the potentially deadly disease, according to the Carrollton Police Department.

“I’m here at Walmart about to infest every [expletive] because if I’m going down all y’all [expletives] going down,” Maradiaga allegedly threatened in one post, the New York Daily News reported.

Police say they plan to charge Maradiaga with making terroristic threats.

“We have no confirmation Maradiaga is actually a threat to public health. We are, however, taking her social media actions very seriously,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information on Maradiaga’s whereabouts is asked to contact 972-466-3333 or email CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)