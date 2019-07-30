Police searching for woman who reportedly urinated on potatoes at Walmart

(WHDH) — Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a woman who reportedly urinated on potatoes in the produce section at a Walmart last week.

The West Mifflin Police‏ Department tweeted surveillance photos a woman who they are trying to identify in connection with the alleged crime.

In a statement, Walmart told WPXI-TV that a store employee witnessed the woman urinating on the potatoes.

“This type of obscene conduct is outrageous and we immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area,” the retail chain told the news outlet.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact the West Mifflin Borough Police Department at 412-461-3125.

