SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a woman who stole a service dog that was assisting a customer at a Walmart in New Hampshire earlier this week.

Emmy Lou, a 9-year-old mini pinscher/terrier mix, was taken from the Walmart in Somersworth around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Somersworth Police Department.

Police say Emmy Lou is dark brown with a white chest. She has black hair on her head that looks like a mohawk, as well as white around her mouth and eyes due to age.

Investigators shared a surveillance image of the suspect in the hope people can identify her.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is urged to contact Somersworth police at 603-692-3131.

