Police searching for would-be robber accused of shooting gas station clerk in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Attleboro police are searching for a would-be robber accused of shooting a gas station clerk early Monday morning.

An Attleboro police sergeant in the area of the Bristol Place shopping center around 2:30 a.m. overheard gunshots coming from a Mobil gas station on Newport Avenue.

The sergeant arrived to the scene within a minute and found the clerk suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen, Attleboro Police Lt. Brian Kelley said.

“She did provide some medical care that likely helped in his survival,” Kelley added.

The clerk was taken to an area hospital, where he had surgery and is expected to survive.

The suspect, last seen wearing darker clothing and a monkey mask, fled from the scene toward nearby Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Kelley said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Attleboro police at 508-222-1212.

