Police searching for young brothers who may have been taken to Carolinas against their will

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WHDH) — Police in Maine are searching for two young brothers who may have been taken out of state against their will, officials said.

Joel Strother II, 12, and Carter Strother III, 10, may possibly be in North Carolina or South Carolina, according to the Presque Isle Police Department.

Investigators believe the boys may be with Joel Strother, Kimberly Strother, Christopher McLeod, or Matthew McLeod.

Joel Strother II is described as 4 feet, 6 inches tall, about 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Carter Strother III is described as about 5 feet tall, 90 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Presque Isle Police Department at 207-764-4476.

