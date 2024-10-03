CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A search got underway in Canton Thursday after a 18-month-old child was kidnapped from a daycare, police said. 

Canton police described the incident as a parental kidnapping and identified the child who was taken as Nathan Dorosario Jr.

Police said Dorosario Jr. was kidnapped by his father.

SKY7-HD spotted a significant police presence as the search continued in the area of 1 Wellness Way. 

Police said they were searching for a brown Chevy Equinox with a Massachusetts license plate. The license plate number is 79J510.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox