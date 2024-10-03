CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A search got underway in Canton Thursday after a 18-month-old child was kidnapped from a daycare, police said.

Canton police described the incident as a parental kidnapping and identified the child who was taken as Nathan Dorosario Jr.

Police said Dorosario Jr. was kidnapped by his father.

SKY7-HD spotted a significant police presence as the search continued in the area of 1 Wellness Way.

Police said they were searching for a brown Chevy Equinox with a Massachusetts license plate. The license plate number is 79J510.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

