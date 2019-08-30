INDEPENDENCE, Miss. (WHDH) — Police in Missouri are searching for a young man who is wanted for his recent random act of kindness.

Officer Joe Holt, of the Independence Police Department, snapped a picture of a black man holding his coat over an elderly white woman during a downpour.

“This kid cared less about race, religion or color. The only thing this kid cared about was being kind,” Holt wrote on Facebook.

He approached the van the teen had come from and spoke to his mother who was unaware of what her son had just done.

“I told his mom that she has done amazing with him and I hope and pray he goes places,” Holt continued in his post. “She started tearing up, because I was a cop and took time out of my day to call him out on what I witnessed.”

He then told the teen that he was impressed and that he should be proud of himself.

Holt is hoping the young man will see his post so he can buy him dinner.

