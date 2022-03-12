BELCHERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a Sturbridge man who has been missing in the Quabbin Reservoir area since Friday afternoon, officials said Saturday.

Police said George Gutter, 71, was last seen wearing a flannel shirt, black jeans and black sneakers and his car was found parked in a lot near the Windsor Dam Friday. The gate to that lot is locked at 6 p.m. every night, police said.

Police are searching areas around the Quabbin Reservoir in Ware and Belchertown. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)