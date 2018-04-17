Police searching for Salem, NH bank robbery suspect

Salem, N.H. police are looking for this man in connection with a bank robbery today. Courtesy Salem, N.H., police.

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) -

Salem police officers responding to a 10:26 a.m. robbery at the Santander branch on South Broadway spoke with employees who said a man had just entered the bank, passed a teller note demanding money, and fled with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

The suspect, described as a white man, about 6-feet tall with facial hair and cropped teeth, was wearing a black sweatshirt, red pants, and a Yankees hat.

Anyone with information is urged to call Salem police at 603.893.1911.

