Police searching vandal after graffiti found on Boston Medical Center campus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with acts of vandalism that took place in the South End Saturday into Sunday.

Graffiti was found spraypainted on buildings on the Boston Medical Center campus.

The messages reference former President Barack Obama and other political figures.

A spokesperson for the medical center said they are working on getting the graffiti removed as soon as possible.

