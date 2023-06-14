BOSTON (WHDH) - Police made a second arrest Wednesday in connection with a sidewalk shootout in Roxbury. In late May, gunfire erupted on Shawmut Avenue outside a liquor store, scaring bystanders and damaging cars.

A 15-year-old boy from Boston faces several charges related to shooting a firearm and carrying without a license. He was arrested without incident around 465 Columbus Avenue in Boston, Boston police announced.

The shooting was caught on video, showing two suspects exchanging gunfire around 7 p.m. May 24. The police announced a few days later that a 18-year-old had been arrested in connection with the incident.

The teen is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)