TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for two people wanted for questioning in connection with recent car break-ins in Tewksbury.

The Tewksbury Police Department tweeted out a surveillance camera photo of two people of interests as they investigate overnight car break-ins in the area of Balsam Place.

They are reminding residents to keep their car doors locked even when they are home.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call Tewksbury police at 978-851-7373.

