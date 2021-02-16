WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for three suspects accused of smashing the front door of Burberry at the Wrentham Outlets and grabbing a large amount of merchandise early Monday morning.

The suspects drove an SUV crossover-style vehicle and left the front door of the business shattered, according to Wrentham police.

An investigation remains underway.

No additional information was immediately available.

