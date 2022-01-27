SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for five suspects accused of smashing several display cases and grabbing $40,000 worth of jewelry from a Somerville store in less than two minutes.

Surveillance photos showed the suspects breaking into Wagner Jewelers on Saturday, January 22 around 3:30 a.m., according to Somerville police. A nearby resident told police he heard an alarm and saw the suspects fleeing the scene in a white sedan, police said.

One of the suspects left their blood behind on a piece of glass.

Investigators told Borges this is just the latest in a string of recent break-ins. He is hoping the surveillance footage will help investigators catch the culprits.

“I’ve been here for 27 years this is the first time this happened at this proportion,” Borges said. “The cameras and security are very regular in the jewelry stores everybody has it you know.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Somerville Police Department.

