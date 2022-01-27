SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for five suspects accused of smashing several display cases and grabbing multiple pieces of jewelry from a Somerville jewelry store last weekend.

Surveillance photos showed the suspects breaking into the store in the area of Somerville Avenue and Bow Street on Saturday, January 22 around 3:30 a.m., according to Somerville police.

A nearby resident told police he heard an alarm and saw the suspects fleeing the scene in a white Sedan, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Somerville Police Department.

