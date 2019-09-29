Police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ man allegedly responsible for Lowell killing

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Lowell police are looking for the public’s help to find an “armed and dangerous” man they say killed another man in Lowell Saturday evening.

Officials are looking for Anthony “Tony” Massetti, 53, in connection with the death of a 51-year-old man, according to the DA’s office.

Officers responding to reports of an unresponsive man on Wilder Street at 5:10 p.m. found a man with apparent trauma who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The medical examiner determined the man was killed by blunt force injuries in a homicide, police said.

Massetti, who was known to the victim, was allegedly at the house and police have probable cause to believe Massetti struck the man and caused his death, according to the DA’s office.

Massetti is believed to be homeless and frequently remains in Lowell, and is possibly in possession of one or more firearms, police said. He has a tattoo of “TON” on his right bicep, Rolling Stones lips on his right forearm and a dragon on his left forearm.

Police said the killing was not a random act but anyone who sees Massetti should not approach him, and should “consider Massetti armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information should contact Lowell police at 978-937-3200 or state police at 508-820-2121.

