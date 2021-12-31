NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An arrest warrant is being sought for a man who crashed a car into another vehicle and then into a restaurant in New Bedford on Friday morning.

Officers responding to a report of two men passed out at Dunkin’ on Purchase Street around 5 a.m. attempted to wake them up and talk with them but the male driver ended up fleeing the scene, according to New Bedford police.

The driver crashed into another car on County and Austin streets, which then sent both cars into La Candela Restaurant, police said.

The driver fled the scene and a warrant is being sought for his arrest, police added.

Three people were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The restaurant sustained structural damage.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)