Police seek charges against teen in connection with vandalism at Plymouth Rock, other monuments

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy is facing criminal charges in connection with a recent vandalism spree in Plymouth that saw Plymouth Rock and other local landmarks defaced, officials said.

Officers investigating multiple reports of vandalism on Feb. 17 found that Plymouth Rock, the Pilgrim Maiden and a memorial bench in Brewster Garden, the Four Fathers Monument on Allerton Street, a concrete platform at Pilgrim Memorial State Park, a decorative rock and cement at the Town Boat Ramp, four decorative scallop shells, and the town map at the corner of Main and North streets had been vandalized with red spray paint.

After an extensive investigation, police say they determined the 17-year-old, whose name was not released because of his age, was responsible for all 11 acts of vandalism.

He is expected to face 11 counts of vandalism to property and one count of trespassing.

All of the vandalism was cleaned up within 24 hours by community volunteers and Plymouth DPW workers.

No additional information was immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)