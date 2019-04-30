Police seek clues, motive for killings of 4 in their home

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — Investigators are sweeping an apartment complex in a suburban Ohio community seeking clues to who killed three women and a man found dead in their home and why.

Names and other details weren’t released, but members of a nearby Sikh temple say they believe the victims had worshipped there. The Indian consulate in New York issued a statement Tuesday that said it is in close touch with family members, the community and police. The statement says the slayings weren’t believed to be a hate crime. The consulate says it has no other information.

Divers returned Tuesday to a pond near the apartment home as part of a property-wide search.

West Chester Township spokeswoman Barb Wilson says there was no new information available Tuesday.

Police said Monday that they hadn’t identified any suspects.

