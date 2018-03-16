SHELBURNE, Vt. (AP) — Police are looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian in the town of Shelburne, Vermont.

Police say it was reported that two young girls were crossing Falls Road in the center of town on Thursday afternoon when one of them was struck by a car.

The 12-year-old pedestrian was treated by rescue crews for unspecified injuries.

Authorities say the male driver stopped to check on the girl but did not identify himself and may have not realized that she was injured.

The vehicle is described as a silver or white convertible with a black top; the driver is described as having a smaller build, with white or gray hair.

Police are asking the driver or anyone who have information about the crash to contact the Shelburne Police Department.

