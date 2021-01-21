MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the driver of a stolen truck who led an officer on a pursuit in Manchester, New Hampshire early Thursday morning.

An officer spotted a dark-colored Chevy Silverado reported stolen out of Raymond traveling at a high rate of speed and failing to use turn signals on South Willow Street just before 4:30 a.m., according to Manchester police.

The driver allegedly ran a red light at Huse Road as the officer followed the truck.

The officer activated his lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle but the driver sped up and got onto Interstate 293 southbound, police said.

The truck reached speeds of about 90 mph and out of concern for public safety, police say the pursuit was called off.

The truck was reportedly last seen getting off of exit 6 onto Candia Road.

The driver is described as a white male, last seen wearing a beige or tan winter hat and a dark-colored hooded jacket.

The truck had Massachusetts commercial plates, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)