Police seek driver wanted in connection with deadly hit-and-run in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a female pedestrian in Brockton on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash near 634 Centre St. shortly before 9 p.m. transported the injured pedestrian to Brockton Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to Brockton police.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Authorities have identified the vehicle involved as a black Chevy Tahoe.

No additional information was immediately available.

