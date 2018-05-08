Police seek gunman after man shot in broad daylight in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot Tuesday in broad daylight, officials said.

Officers responding around 12:30 p.m. to 345 Lawrence Street found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.

The 46-year-old victim was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene in a 2008 white Infinity M35 Sedan with Massachusetts registration 5JY925, according to police. The vehicle was spotted in Methuen after the shooting, but police have not yet been able to track it down.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)