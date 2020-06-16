Police seek gunman who shot, critically injured man outside Randolph gas station

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and critically injured outside a gas station in Randolph early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the Seasons Corner Market Shell gas station on North Main Street around 2:20 a.m. found a 28-year-old Raynham man lying on the floor of the store in front of the cash register with a gunshot wound to his midsection, according to the Randolph Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken by ambulance to a Boston hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Witnesses told officers that the victim was shot in the parking lot and walked into the store to get help.

An on-scene investigation revealed that the suspected shooter is a black man who was wearing a red, hooded sweatshirt, police said. He allegedly fled southbound on North Main Street in a silver Honda Pilot driven by a black female.

State police assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office responded to assist with the investigation.

Police say there is no evidence to suggest that this incident is related to a shooting that left one woman injured late Saturday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call Randolph police at 781-963-1212.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)